Taiwanese host Jacky Wu holds surprise meet-and-greet with fans at Clementi pasar malam

We have seen celebrities have fan meetings at shopping malls, bars or even concert halls. But a pasar malam in Singapore? We think Taiwanese host Jacky Wu might be the first.

On a Xiaohongshu (RedNote in English) post uploaded on Monday (Jul 20), a netizen shared that they were surprised to see the 63-year-old star at the local pasar malam, or night market, in Clementi.

"I couldn't believe this was real. Jacky Wu was cracking jokes right in front of me," wrote the user.

In the video they shared, Wu was seen standing in front of one of the pasar malam stalls with a banner that read: "Jacky Wu Fan Meet & Greet".