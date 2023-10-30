Former TVB actress Jacqueline Wong marries musician Lai Man Wang in intimate ceremony

The ceremony took place on a lawn, and the banquet in a white marquee tent. According to the venue’s website, it costs at least HK$98000 (S$17,100) to book the place.

In his speech, Lai thanked Wong for always being there to lend a listening ear when he’s home. “Thank you for taking care of me all the time. I hope to use everyone’s applause to thank my wonderful wife,” he added.

Wong, on the other hand, wished for good health and for everyone’s dreams to come true.

The couple’s relationship first made the news when they were spotted walking their dogs together in 2022. At that time, Wong’s contract for TVB had just ended. She was put in ‘cold storage’ by the broadcaster when she was secretly filmed kissing pop diva Sammi Cheng’s husband Andy Hui in a car.

The actress, who now calls herself a singer-songwriter, saw her reputation take a nosedive and was quickly branded "Asia’s most famous mistress".

