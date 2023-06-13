Jade Seah was told not to wear crop tops and have long hair after a certain age

In the recent episode of their Wonder & Wellness YouTube series, Sheila Sim, 39, and Jade Seah, 40, discussed ageing, and why self-care and a good mindset are important when it comes to doing so gracefully.

The stars were joined by their producer, Jacqueline Khoo, who is “in her 50s”.

While speaking of the importance of me-time and self-care, Sheila described Jade as someone who is “very girly” as the latter takes the time to go for manicures, eyelash extensions, and hair colouring.

“To me this is a waste of time, I really don’t like one leh,” said Sheila.

Explaining that her blonde hair is not an “easy colour to maintain”, Jade said: “I guess this is my girly time. I think people need to understand that self-care looks different for everyone. Changing it from maintenance to a form of self-care that you enjoy actually makes a lot of difference.”

Jacqueline spoke up, saying that the other two women are still young, in comparison to where she is in life. She then shared her personal experience with ageing: “When you reach your 50s, there are a lot of things that society also says that you can’t do. Like for me, a lot of people say that I shouldn’t have my hair so long."

With a gasp, Jade exclaimed: “Someone recently told me that too!”

“I have only recently heard that you can only keep long hair to a certain age, like 50 is the cut-off point for it,” added Jade.

A shocked Sheila then asked: “Where do you hear all these horrible things?”

Turns out, Jade and Jacqeline have both been told such things by others. “Recently, someone has also said to me 'How long ah Jade, do you think it’s okay that you wear crop tops and shorts',” revealed the host.

“But you have such nice abs!” interrupted Sheila.

“It doesn’t matter 'cause I’m 40 now. Most of the days if I go to [Shelia’s] house or whatever, this is my normal attire. Crop top and shorts is the easiest, most comfortable thing for me,” said Jade.

Sheila then shared her two cents on the situation, wondering who exactly are the “mean” people who are overly concerned about women’s appearances as they age. “Like you [can] be critical of yourself okay, keep it at home. If people like to wear crop tops then so be it lah,” she asserted.

Jade went on to proclaim that as long as she still has hair in her sixties, she will keep it long.

"For me, it will be time [for my hair to go] when it thins,” added Jade, who then went on to encourage Jacqueline to “keep her long hair”, as it is still “really thick and nice”.