Actress Jaime Teo to undergo surgery after breaking collarbone in a cycling accident

“S&%$ happens,” wrote the 44-year-old Teo. “I was trying to overtake a big group of cyclists at MBS, sped up and crashed at speed into a cyclist who suddenly turned right.”

She added: “I should've cycled slower, should've rung my bell or they could've signalled or could've looked back before turning. All the could'ves and should'ves doesn't change the fact that I've now got a very broken collarbone and will need a bone graft and surgery next week.”

According to Teo, the cyclist she crashed into did not sustain any injuries, and his bike was also undamaged.

Previously, the fitness enthusiast had also fractured the same bone in Aug 2021, due to a fall when cycling. She initially decided not to go for surgery and instead wore a hand-sling for a couple of weeks, before later deciding to go ahead.

Because of the accident, she had to cancel some work commitments, which included filming a cycling trip on the Park Connector Network. But she’s been optimistic as well and added in her post: “I didn't get worse injuries like broken ribs or legs or head."

Teo later updated on social media that she was taking painkillers and had her arm in a sling while waiting for surgery. And she seemed pretty upbeat about her situation. In her latest post with friends, she wrote: Broken collarbone can still go out? Can. Rest the arm (on the table to give the neck a break from the arm sling).”