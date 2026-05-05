Veteran Malaysian singer-actor Jalil Hamid dies at age 69

Malaysian actor and singer Jalil Hamid has died at the age of 69.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Afiqah Jalil, who said he died in his sleep at his residence on Monday (May 4).

“He woke up for his morning prayers, but when my mother tried to wake him at noon, he was already unresponsive,” Afiqah told Malaysian news outlet mStar.

According to mStar, Jalil had previously been diagnosed with heart disease and underwent surgery around July 2022. He later experienced significant weight loss and a reduced appetite.

In 2024, he shared on social media that his health had improved and that he was able to enjoy meals again.

Jalil had been active in the entertainment industry since the early 1980s. He was known for roles in films such as Driving School in 1990, Baginda in 1997, Zombi Kampung Pisang in 2007 and Lelaki Harapan Dunia in 2014.

He was also recognised for his Hari Raya songs, including Bila Sebut Pasal Raya and Dendang Hari Raya, both released in 1998.

Over the course of his career, Jalil received several awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Baginda at the 13th Malaysia Film Festival and for Calon Syurga at the Anugerah Skrin in 2016.

On May 4, his body was taken to Al Munawwarah Mosque in Shah Alam, Selangor, before being laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery.

On her Instagram, Afiqah said: “Our family asks everyone to pray that my father’s affairs are eased and that he is placed among the faithful."