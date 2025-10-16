Jam Hsiao reveals he shot a music video in Singapore, says he's 'more relaxed and happier' after marriage

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao is set to make his highly anticipated return to Singapore on Oct 25 for his Wild/Mild concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A lot has changed for the superstar since his last full-length concert in the country back in 2018.

He famously broke the internet in 2023 after revealing that he had gotten engaged to his longtime manager, Summer Lin. Months later, the couple got married and held a banquet at Taipei Marriott Hotel.

Last month, he inked a deal with Sony Music Entertainment, aimed at sharing "the power of Mandopop with the world".

With so many exciting developments surrounding him, CNA Lifestyle chatted with the Marry Me singer to find out how he's been dealing with the changes and to learn what audiences can expect at his upcoming concert.