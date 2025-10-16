Jam Hsiao reveals he shot a music video in Singapore, says he's 'more relaxed and happier' after marriage
Ahead of his Singapore concert on Oct 25, the popular entertainer spoke with CNA Lifestyle about how he's changed since marrying Summer Lin in 2023 and shared an exciting update about an upcoming project.
Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao is set to make his highly anticipated return to Singapore on Oct 25 for his Wild/Mild concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
A lot has changed for the superstar since his last full-length concert in the country back in 2018.
He famously broke the internet in 2023 after revealing that he had gotten engaged to his longtime manager, Summer Lin. Months later, the couple got married and held a banquet at Taipei Marriott Hotel.
Last month, he inked a deal with Sony Music Entertainment, aimed at sharing "the power of Mandopop with the world".
With so many exciting developments surrounding him, CNA Lifestyle chatted with the Marry Me singer to find out how he's been dealing with the changes and to learn what audiences can expect at his upcoming concert.
You’ve been to Singapore many times. What’s your most unforgettable memory here?
Although I’ve been to Singapore many times, I still feel especially happy every time I come.
I like how green Singapore is. I like how all the cars in Singapore are shiny. I like the endless variety of delicious food in Singapore. Many years ago, when I came for a concert, I rode on the Extreme Swing at Clarke Quay with my backing singer and hairstylist. I’m actually afraid of heights, so it left a deep impression on me.
How are Singaporean audiences different from those in other cities you’ve toured?
I used to hear people say that the Singapore audience is very calm, but they’re so enthusiastic every time I perform. I really look forward to it.
Which songs do Singapore fans love to sing the most?
- How To Say I Don’t Love You
- Can Only Miss You
- Princess
- Afei’s Little Butterfly
I can hear their beautiful voices singing along to many songs.
Besides the concert, do you have any special plans for this trip to Singapore?
Eat.
What’s your favourite Singaporean food?
Black pepper crab and bak kut teh. Both are not to be missed.
You recently signed with Sony Music Entertainment. Can we expect new songs from you soon?
Since last year, I’ve been touring everywhere. Coincidentally, on Oct 17, a new single will be released and its music video was filmed in Singapore.
Besides preparing for a new album, I’ll also be sharing new singles with everyone. On Oct 25, the tour will also be making a stop in Singapore.
How is the Wild/Mild world tour different from your past concerts?
I really love this tour. Apart from having performances that I personally want to showcase, there are also many segments that the audience would look forward to. Just come.
When putting together your concert setlist, how do you decide which songs must be performed?
Choosing songs is really difficult. Aside from considering what songs listeners from different stages of my career want to hear, I also have to think about the overall flow of the show.
There are always some songs that end up being left out, to the audience’s regret.
As a veteran singer, how has your approach to performances and concert preparation changed over the years?
Since debuting, I almost never plan for breaks. After getting married, I’ve slowed the pace down a little, giving myself more time to be with myself and my family.
Between performances, I try to ensure my voice and body get enough rest.
Now that you’re married, do you feel your life as an artiste has changed?
Before and after marriage, I’ve always put my heart fully into performing. But after marriage, I feel more relaxed and happier and I treasure every moment even more.
Since One Million Star, you’ve grown a lot. What advice would you give your younger self?
Every experience will become fuel for growth.
What would you like to say to your Singapore fans who have supported you all these years?
From being known through One Million Star until now, no matter how great the honour or setback, my passion for music has only grown, never diminished.
I’ll keep striving for growth and to stay healthy. I won’t let down the abilities and responsibilities the world has given me.
Thank you all for always being there.
Jam Hsiao will stage the Singapore leg of his Wild/Mild world tour on Oct 25 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets for the show are available via Ticketmaster, priced between S$168 and S$298.