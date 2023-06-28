Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao marrying his manager, who is 14 years his senior
Summer Lin has been his manager for 16 years.
Sorry folks, Jam Hsiao is officially off the market. On Tuesday (Jun 27), the 36-year-old Taiwanese singer announced on his Instagram page that he will be marrying Summer Lin, who has been his manager for 16 years.
The post (which was shared on Lin's 50th birthday) shows Hsiao embracing Lin with his caption reading: "Today, I want to share my joy with everyone I love and those who love me. I want everyone to know that I am very happy. I have music, basketball, friends, a family who loves me and my supporters. I have a lot and now, I have love. A true and complete love."
Hsiao went on to praise Lin, calling her "(his) most trusted work partner who has accompanied (him) since (his) debut 16 years ago".
Hsiao's post has since received a wave of support from fellow celebrities including Mayday's Ashin, singer Show Lo, JJ Lin and Mediacorp actress Yvonne Lim who was present for Hsiao's proposal on Jun 26.
Hsiao and Lin have long been rumoured to be an item after Taiwanese media spotted them heading into his house together in March 2020.
Hsiao first rose to fame in 2007 when he took part in the first season of Taiwan's One Million Star. He went on to record multiple chart-topping albums and eventually, branched out to acting. In 2012, Hsiao won the Best New Performer award at the 31st Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in the film The Killer Who Never Kills.
Singapore fans will be able to catch Hsiao up close this August when he performs at Sundown Festival Singapore alongside Malaysian rapper Namewee and DJ R3HAB.