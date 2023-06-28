Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao marrying his manager, who is 14 years his senior

Sorry folks, Jam Hsiao is officially off the market. On Tuesday (Jun 27), the 36-year-old Taiwanese singer announced on his Instagram page that he will be marrying Summer Lin, who has been his manager for 16 years.

The post (which was shared on Lin's 50th birthday) shows Hsiao embracing Lin with his caption reading: "Today, I want to share my joy with everyone I love and those who love me. I want everyone to know that I am very happy. I have music, basketball, friends, a family who loves me and my supporters. I have a lot and now, I have love. A true and complete love."