Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao marries manager Summer Lin: 'This day is so beautiful'
Hsiao, 36, previously announced his engagement to Lin, 50, back in June this year.
Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and his longtime manager Summer Lin have exchanged 'I dos', mere months after their engagement announcement. The ceremony took place on Thursday (Oct 19).
The 36-year-old Unforgettable Love crooner announced his marriage on Instagram, saying: "This June, I proposed to my fiancee Summer Lin. We have completed the proposal and have been waiting for this day to arrive. Today (Oct 19), we decided to set it as our wedding day. This day is so beautiful. I will share my joy with all of you. Thank you for your blessings."
Hsiao received an outpouring of support from well-wishers and fellow celebrities, including Mayday's Ashin who commented "So happy for you guys".
Summer Lin, 50, on the other hand, thanked the couple's parents and friends in her announcement post.
"The two fathers signed the marriage certificate for us with smiles on their faces, and the two mothers stood by with smiles on their faces. I told my father to sign neatly and beautifully. What we gained was not just each other but everything from each other.
"Thank you for loving us. We will try harder to live our lives for us, for you and for everyone who loves us.”
Prior to their engagement announcement, Hsiao and Lin were rumoured to be an item after Taiwanese media spotted them heading into his house together in March 2020. Lin has been his manager for 16 years.