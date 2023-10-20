Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao marries manager Summer Lin: 'This day is so beautiful'

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and his longtime manager Summer Lin have exchanged 'I dos', mere months after their engagement announcement. The ceremony took place on Thursday (Oct 19).

The 36-year-old Unforgettable Love crooner announced his marriage on Instagram, saying: "This June, I proposed to my fiancee Summer Lin. We have completed the proposal and have been waiting for this day to arrive. Today (Oct 19), we decided to set it as our wedding day. This day is so beautiful. I will share my joy with all of you. Thank you for your blessings."

Hsiao received an outpouring of support from well-wishers and fellow celebrities, including Mayday's Ashin who commented "So happy for you guys".