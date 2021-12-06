‘James Bond will be back’ says No Time To Die producer

No Time To Die may be Daniel Craig’s final time playing James Bond but that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing the secret agent character in movies anymore.

The film’s producer, Barbara Broccoli, said during a recent event that while it’s unclear at this point how the franchise will continue, “James Bond will be back”.

Broccoli revealed at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York on Saturday (Dec 4): “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.”

Rami Malek, who plays Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in the latest film, also spoke at the event, where he talked about the difficulty in getting into his character’s headspace.

“I usually just try to find some way in through empathy and sympathy and finding a way into that person’s moral compass and it was quite difficult with Safin,” said Malek.

No Time To Die premiered at the end of September and is Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond, after playing the suave spy in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

According to Deadline, the latest in the Bond franchise has grossed US$756 million to date worldwide, and in mid-November, was the biggest Hollywood title in 2021 and the pandemic worldwide.