James Carter Cathcart, voice actor of Gary Oak in Pokemon, dies at age 71

American voice actor James Carter Cathcart has died at the age of 71. Cathcart was known for voicing multiple characters in the English-language dub of the Pokemon anime series.

He voiced Gary Oak, the rival of protagonist Ash Ketchum, since day one and subsequently took over the roles of other iconic series characters, including Professor Oak and Team Rocket members James and Meowth.

Cathcart's death was announced by his wife, Martha Jacobi, on Facebook. According to her, Cathcart died on Tuesday morning (Jul 8) in a hospital in New York City.

Cathcart's funeral is set to take place in August, and Jacobi is currently in talks with "one of the charities that was close to [Cathcart's] heart" for memorial designations.

"Thanks to all of Jimmy’s fans over the years! Giving you joy was why he worked so hard on his craft. Please know how much he appreciated you!" wrote Jacobi.

Cathcart's cause of death has not been revealed.

It was previously reported that he retired in 2023 due to throat cancer.

His death comes roughly a year after the death of Rachael Lillis, the original voice actress of Misty and Jessie in the Pokemon.