DC Studios CEO James Gunn confirms three stars who will return in all-new DC Universe

James Gunn has confirmed that three stars will be continuing their roles in the new DC Universe.

The studio recently underwent a huge overhaul with Gunn and Peter Safran appointed as co-CEOs last year and the filmmaker has confirmed three of the actors who will have a significant role to play in his superhero movies going forward.

After fans quizzed the filmmaker about the future of DC, Gunn revealed on Threads: "Xolo Mariduena will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU, as Viola Davis will Amanda Waller and John Cena will Peacemaker."

The 57-year-old filmmaker said: "Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year, a sort of aperitif to the DCU, then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that.

"It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time but I think it's okay to be confused (about) what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet. And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they’ve played in other stories and some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until CC and Legacy."

The change to the cinematic continuity comes after all of the 2023 DC movies, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, The Flash and Blue Beetle bombed at the box office.

The final movie slated for release this year is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa, which will arrive in cinemas on Dec 20.