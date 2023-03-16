James Gunn to direct Superman: Legacy, aiming for 2025

James Gunn is directing a Superman film. Superman: Legacy, which Gunn also wrote, is also set for a Jul 11, 2025, release, he and his co-chair and fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran announced on Wednesday (Mar 15).

The film, Gunn said, deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

The legacy of Superman has been somewhat fraught recently. In October, Henry Cavill announced that he would be returning to the role starting with a cameo in Black Adam. Two months later, though, Cavill was back on social media with the news that he was out.

“This news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote. “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build.”

Gunn and Safran were announced as the new DC leaders just a few days after Black Adam opened in October, replacing Walter Hamada, who had headed DC Films for four years. And Cavill as Superman was one of the casualties of the new guard.