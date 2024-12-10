Superman director James Gunn addresses reshoots on DC blockbuster

Superman director James Gunn has clarified the film will “sort of” undergo some reshoots.

The Hollywood Reporter recently claimed production on the upcoming DC Universe blockbuster would start again in Los Angeles soon, and the 58-year-old moviemaker has now admitted that while this is somewhat true, the brief reshoots will only be for “a handful of individual shots to enhance the film”.

Responding to a fan asking about the report on Threads, Gunn said: “Sort of. Not a few days. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots.

“No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film.”

Principal production on the movie had wrapped in July, and Gunn has been working on the project’s post-production ever since.

Superman - which stars David Corenswet as the titular hero and Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor – will follow the Man of Steel as he attempts to balance his Kryptonian ancestry with his life with his adoptive human family in Smallville, Kansas.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy director – who is also the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran – recently teased Corenswet’s portrayal of Superman would “freak everyone out” when the movie lands in cinemas in July 2025.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is.

“He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.”

When asked how he feels about the film, Gunn replied: “I feel great. Superman is an enormous bear of a movie.”

As well as Superman, Gunn also teased that Hoult’s Lex Luthor would be an “imposing” villain.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn said: “I don’t think we've ever seen the Lex that Nick is. Nick is, he's imposing. You go, ‘Oh, f***, poor Superman.’ That's the thing we never see, and not in film.

“Sometimes in the comics you go, ‘Oh, Superman is f*****,’ because Lex is so smart and good at what he’s doing. But in the movies you're going, ‘Lex is about to get f*****.’ You see now where Lex is, he's not the person you want to have against you.”

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Milly Alcock as Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern.