Watch: The first trailer for James Gunn's Superman shows Krypto The Superdog and many DC heroes

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is clearly going on a wide-scale offensive against Superman – as evidenced by multiple scenes in the trailer. James Gunn previously mentioned that Hoult's interpretation of Luthor will be scary.

"I don’t think we've ever seen the Lex that Nick is. Nick is, he's imposing. You go, 'Oh, f***, poor Superman.' That's the thing we never see, and not in film.

"Sometimes in the comics you go, 'Oh, Superman is f*****,' because Lex is so smart and good at what he's doing. But in the movies you're going, 'Lex is about to get f*****.' You see now where Lex is, he's not the person you want to have against you."

