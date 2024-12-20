Watch: The first trailer for James Gunn's Superman shows Krypto The Superdog and many DC heroes
Slated to be released on Jul 11, 2025, the movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman. It will also feature many famous names as popular characters from the DC universe.
The first official trailer for the upcoming Superman movie by Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn dropped on Thursday night (Dec 19), and gave fans a first look at David Corenswet as the Man Of Steel.
The two-minute-19-second-long trailer also provided a sneak peek at multiple characters from the DC universe. Here's who we spotted.
1. CLARK KENT/SUPERMAN (DAVID CORENSWET)
The 31-year-old American actor takes over as Clark Kent/Superman from Henry Cavill. From the trailer, Corenswet appears to have taken cues from Christopher Reeve in his interpretation of Clark Kent – portraying him as an awkward and bumbling man.
His Superman, on the other hand, appears to be relatively new in the crimefighting scene as he has yet to command the respect of the public.
2. LOIS LANE (RACHEL BROSNAHAN)
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star plays Lois Lane – the star reporter of The Daily Planet and Superman's eventual love interest. It remains to be seen if Brosnahan's iteration of Lois Lane knows that Clark Kent and Superman are the same person.
3. LEX LUTHOR (NICHOLAS HOULT)
Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is clearly going on a wide-scale offensive against Superman – as evidenced by multiple scenes in the trailer. James Gunn previously mentioned that Hoult's interpretation of Luthor will be scary.
"I don’t think we've ever seen the Lex that Nick is. Nick is, he's imposing. You go, 'Oh, f***, poor Superman.' That's the thing we never see, and not in film.
"Sometimes in the comics you go, 'Oh, Superman is f*****,' because Lex is so smart and good at what he's doing. But in the movies you're going, 'Lex is about to get f*****.' You see now where Lex is, he's not the person you want to have against you."
4. GUY GARDNER/GREEN LANTERN (NATHAN FILLION)
Firefly star and longtime James Gunn collaborator Nathan Fillion appears as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern. Fillion previously played The Detachable Kid in 2021's The Suicide Squad (also directed by Gunn) and voiced the Hal Jordan iteration of Green Lantern in multiple animated DC movies.
In the comics, Guy Gardner serves as Hal Jordan's backup as Green Lantern.
5. HAWKGIRL (ISABELA MERCED)
The Dora And The Lost City Of Gold actress appears in the movie as Hawkgirl. This will be the first time the character appears in a live-action film.
6. MISTER TERRIFIC (EDI GATHEGI)
In the comics, Mister Terrific is an intelligent scientist who uses spheres to fight crime. This movie implies that he, Hawkgirl and Green Lantern are on the same team – judging by their similar uniforms.
7. METAMORPHO (ANTHONY CARRIGAN)
Carrigan previously played Batman villain Victor Zsasz in the television series Gotham. Now, he's on the side of justice as Metamorpho – a man who can transmute his body into elemental compounds.
8. KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG
Krypto makes his first live-action appearance in this movie and is set to be the MVP – with the trailer showing him save an injured Superman. Will he be the next Baby Groot?
Superman will be released on Jul 11, 2025. It will be the first film in the new DC Universe, a media franchise overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran – the co-CEOs of DC Studios.