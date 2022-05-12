Veteran Asian-American actor James Hong gets a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame at 93

With a career spanning 70 years, chances are, you've seen James Hong in any one (or more) of his 700 film and TV credits. The prolific actor has appeared in the original Hawaii Five-O series, Big Trouble in Little China, the Mulan remake and the Kung Fu Panda film franchise.

Despite being a household name, it took a petition and a crowdfunding campaign initiated by fellow Asian-American actor Daniel Dae Kim for Hong to gain a tangible place in Hollywood history. On Tuesday (May 10), he became the most recent recipient of a star on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Walk of Fame – and also the oldest person to accept the honour.

Hong himself did not make any speeches at the star’s unveiling ceremony, which was replete with traditional Chinese lion dance and martial arts performances. Instead, he opted to soak in the atmosphere, even going so far as to join the performers and show off a few of his own moves.