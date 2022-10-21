Former actor James Lye is the new global head of international banking at Standard Chartered

Former actor James Lye, popularly known for his starring roles in Singapore TV dramas Triple Nine and VR Man back in the '90s, has been appointed the global head of international banking at Standard Chartered.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 20), the bank said: “In this newly created role, James (Lye) will lead the Group International Banking team and drive focused execution to turbocharge the bank's International Banking business."

Most recently the Head of Markets for Citibank International Personal Bank Singapore – a business unit specialising in offshore investment and wealth management products and services to high-net-worth individuals residing outside of Singapore – Lye will be bringing more than 20 years of banking experience to his new role.

Although he left the entertainment industry 24 years ago in 1998, 53-year-old Lye is still well remembered in Singapore for playing the titular role of VR Man, as well as Inspector Mike Chin in police procedural drama Triple Nine. His role in the latter won him the 1997 Star Award for most popular newcomer.

Lye – who also appeared in the Price Of Peace, Season Of Love and The Millennium Bug in the late 1990s – is married to TV host Diana Ser and they have three children.

He will officially join the bank on Nov 1 and will be based in Singapore.

Commenting on the appointment, Raymond Ang, Global Head, Affluent Clients, said in a statement: “Our International Banking proposition answers clients’ cross-border wealth management needs... I am looking forward to having James on board to lead and take the business to greater heights.”