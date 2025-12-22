Actor James Ransone, known for his role in The Wire, dead at 46

James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the American crime drama series The Wire on HBO and appeared in many other TV shows and movies, has died. He was 46.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said in online records that Ransone died by suicide on Friday (Dec 19).

In addition to his work in television, Ransone starred in several Hollywood films, including horror flicks It: Chapter Two and The Black Phone.

His last on-screen apperances this year were in the Peacock television show Poker Face and Black Phone 2.

A character actor who often played men with troubled pasts, Ransone was born in Baltimore, Maryland – the primary setting for The Wire, which followed police officers and the drug dealers they investigated during the early 2000s.

He played a dock worker-turned-dealer in 12 episodes of the award-winning show's second season.

Messages seeking comment were left for representatives of Ransone on Sunday, as well as with a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office.