James Seah gets married, thanks wife for ‘not being a bridezilla’
The actor married influencer Nicole Chang Min on Saturday (Jan 15).
Local actor James Seah tied the knot with influencer Nicole Chang Min on Saturday (Jan 15) after a two-year engagement.
Seah posted photos of himself and his bride, as well as a long list of thank-yous on his Instagram page on Sunday, including a specific shout-out to his new wife.
The 31-year-old acknowledged that it took a village to pull off the wedding and there were “lot of people to show appreciation to”.
First on the list was his wife, whom he thanked “for not being a bridezilla”. He added a laugh till you cry emoji to that.
Seah also thanked his mum “for being there for (him)”, as well as everyone involved in making his wedding “simply magical”, including those dealing with the planning, flowers, make-up and wardrobe.
“I can honestly say I’ve felt the love from each and every single one from you last night,” he gushed.
The actor even designed his own suit for his big day. He wanted a modern and flowy look, and worked together with local tailor A Gentleman's Tale to achieve it using softer fabrics and a double lapel.
Seah's post was flooded with congratulatory notes from fellow celebs, including Romeo Tan, Felicia Chin, Ben Yeo and Priscelia Chan.
Desmond Tan, himself a newlywed, attended Seah’s wedding and congratulated the couple in his own Instagram post. The actor wrote: “Beautiful wedding! I’m so happy for you two lovebirds!”