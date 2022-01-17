James Seah gets married, thanks wife for ‘not being a bridezilla’

Local actor James Seah tied the knot with influencer Nicole Chang Min on Saturday (Jan 15) after a two-year engagement.

Seah posted photos of himself and his bride, as well as a long list of thank-yous on his Instagram page on Sunday, including a specific shout-out to his new wife.

The 31-year-old acknowledged that it took a village to pull off the wedding and there were “lot of people to show appreciation to”.

First on the list was his wife, whom he thanked “for not being a bridezilla”. He added a laugh till you cry emoji to that.