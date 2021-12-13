Three celebrity weddings to take place in the coming weeks
Mediacorp artistes James Seah and Kayly Loh will soon be officially married – to other people, not each other. And Vasantham personalities Suthasini Rajenderan and Vishnu Balaji, who registered their marriage a week ago, have a traditional wedding ceremony to look forward to.
There has been a lot of celebrity wedding news lately, and whether that has anything to do with the pandemic causing people to take stock of their lives is something we can't comment on.
What we can do, though, is give our heartiest congratulations to James Seah and Kayly.
Yes, the two actors will be officially walking down the aisle, although not with each other, in case you were wondering.
Kayly – the artiste formerly known as Kayly Loh – who got engaged last year, will be getting married this month. She connected with her fiance, a commercial director, through their common love of off-road vehicles.
The wedding will be an intimate affair with just their closest friends and family.
The 33-year-old winner of Channel 5's The 5 Search happens to also run a bridal flower studio, so we guess the wedding flowers are settled.
As for Seah, 30, he's set to wed influencer Nicole Chang Min, 28, on Jan 15 after a two-year engagement (they got their BTO flat in mid-2019, so we guess it was a done deal).
We always hear about what the bride's wearing, so how's this for a change: Seah designed his own white suit. He knew he wanted a modern and flowy look, and worked together with local tailor A Gentleman's Tale to achieve it using softer fabrics and a double lapel.
In more celebrity wedding news, singers Suthasini and Vishnu registered their marriage on Dec 5 in the presence of close friends and family.
The two Vasantham personalities, who made the surprise reveal earlier this year that they had been dating in secret, even shot their own playful music video to celebrate the occasion.
There'll be a traditional wedding ceremony to come, which means more beautiful outfits and happy celebrations.
We look forward to lots of lovely wedding photos in the weeks to come. Who else is putting their money on Kayly's golden retriever being the ring bearer?