Singaporean actor James Seah releases statement following online rumours surrounding personal life

Singaporean actor James Seah, 35, has addressed online speculation surrounding his personal life. In an Instagram Story on Friday (May 1), the Soul Detective star wrote that "any allegations and assumptions circulating online are baseless, inaccurate and taken out of context".

Seah's post comes days after online netizens alleged that he and his wife, lifestyle content creator Nicole Chang Min, 34, have split up, citing how the couple has not posted pictures of each other in recent months.

They also brought up how Nicole Chang Min had been silent about Seah during the recent Star Awards, when she had previously supported him publicly. Netizens have also pointed out that the Instagram page of the couple's dog now only lists Chang Min as the owner.

Rumours of a split intensified after a netizen posted a picture of a man who looks like James Seah together with another woman at Changi Airport.

Seah added in his Instagram Story: "As life goes on, people grow in different ways and bring us through different paths. I will not share further details on our private and personal matters. I hope that our privacy would be respected. I remain grateful to the support of my loved ones."