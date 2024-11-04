Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek reveals he has colorectal cancer

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The Dawson's Creek star, 47, has been "privately dealing with the diagnosis" and has reassured fans he is making the necessary "steps to resolve it".

He told People magazine: "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

Colorectal cancer develops in either the rectum or the colon.

The actor didn't disclose what stage his cancer is or his course of treatment.

Van Der Beek – who has six children with his wife Kimberly – has been on screen recently in an episode of the action-drama series Walker and is also set to appear in the movie Sidelined: The QB And Me on streaming service Tubi later this month.

His cancer diagnosis comes four years after he lost his mother.

He was left devastated in the summer of 2020 when his parent died after a long battle with ill health.

Writing a poignant tribute at the time, he wrote: "My mom crossed over last week. Even though we knew this was coming – and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago – I'm still in shock. I'm grateful she's no longer in pain, I'm sad, I'm angry, I'm relieved ... all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all."

After his mother's death, Van Der Beek and his family relocated to Texas from Los Angeles.

Van Der Beek shot to fame as the titular heartthrob Dawson Leery on The WB's hit teen drama Dawson's Creek between 1998 and 2003.