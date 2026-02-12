Logo
Logo

Entertainment

James Van Der Beek, star of Dawson's Creek, dies at 48
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

James Van Der Beek, star of Dawson's Creek, dies at 48

The American actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his role in the US TV series Dawson's Creek, has died aged 48.

James Van Der Beek, star of Dawson's Creek, dies at 48

James Van Der Beek attends the premiere of The Words in Los Angeles on Sep 4, 2012. (Photo: AP/Jordan Strauss)

12 Feb 2026 05:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK: US actor James Van Der Beek, the star of the American TV series "Dawson's Creek," died on Wednesday at age 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer. 

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," read a post on his Instagram page.

Van Der Beek, who was married and had six children, announced his cancer diagnosis in 2024.

He was best known for playing Dawson, the lead character of the eponymous 1998-2003 teen drama that followed a group of friends living in a small Massachusetts town. 

While he also had roles in the films Varsity Blues and The Rules of Attraction, Van Der Beek never truly established himself in cinema as he struggled to separate himself from the legacy of Dawson's Creek.

71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, US, Sep 22, 2019. James Van Der Beek. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

But the actor insisted he was happy with his career path. 

"Overall, I've worn my past with pride rather than seeing it as something to get rid of," he told celebrity site Page Six in 2011. 

Wednesday's Instagram post showed a picture of Van Der Beek wearing a white top and cardigan. It was also shared by his wife Kimberly.

"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come," the post added.

"For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Los Angeles Hollywood
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement