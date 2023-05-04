Actor Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support amid recovery from medical complication

Jamie Foxx has thanked fans for their support amid his ongoing recovery.



The Oscar-winning star was hospitalised in April because of a medical complication, and Foxx has now taken to social media to thank his followers for their support.



The 55-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)."



Foxx's daughter Corinne has also shared the post on her own Instagram page.



She captioned the post: "Thanks for the love!"



What's more, Foxx has given a shoutout to Nick Cannon, who is filling in for him on the new season of Beat Shazam, the TV game show.



He wrote: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon. (sic)"



Foxx was hospitalised in Georgia in April. However, an insider recently revealed that the Hollywood star is making good progress with his recovery.



The source told People: "He's OK, thank God. He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests, but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."



Prior to that, Corinne announced that her dad was suffering from a medical complication.



However, little else has been shared about his health over recent weeks.



In a statement written on behalf of her family, Corinne explained: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.



"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."



Foxx suffered the issue while he was working on the Netflix movie Back In Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.



The actor was last seen on the set on Apr 10.