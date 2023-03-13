Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday (Monday morning Mar 13 in Singapore) for her role as the imperious IRS auditor bearing down on a Chinese American laundromat owner struggling to finish her taxes in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

It was the first Academy Award for the 64-year-old Curtis, in her first ever Oscar nomination over a 45-year career in film that kicked off with horror movie Halloween. She prevailed over other front-runners Angela Bassett and Kerry Condon.

She picked up the trophy soon after castmate Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Two weeks earlier, Curtis had won the same award from the Screen Actors Guild and said in her acceptance speech that when she got the call for a "weird" movie and heard she would be working with lead actress Michelle Yeoh, she was all in.

As the frumpy Internal Revenue Service auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdre, Curtis lays into Yeoh's character Evelyn in the tax office before the movie erupts into a multiverse action adventure, complete with martial arts combat. Yet, in one of the verses, Evelyn and Deidre sport fingers that look like hot dogs and bond as Evelyn tries to convince her that she is loved.

The daughter of famous Hollywood actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, Curtis has jokingly called herself "nepo baby" but is known in Hollywood for her lack of pretension.

Some of her most famous films are the original Halloween in 1978 and its seven sequels, Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, True Lies and Freaky Friday.