Jamie Lee Curtis says she had 'no idea' she kissed Michelle Yeoh at the SAG Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis had "no idea" she kissed Michelle Yeoh at the SAG Awards.



The 64-year-old actress – who has been married to screenwriter Christopher Guest since 1984 – went viral in late February when she was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Female Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once and she promptly turned to her co-star Yeoh, 60, to plant a kiss on her. She has now joked that she has no recollection of the smooch even taking place.



She told Entertainment Tonight: "I didn't know I actually kissed Michelle until they showed me. I'm telling you, the word shocked – you people, you must think we all think we're gonna win things. I'm not of that ilk.



"I don't wake up and going like, 'Mhm...gonna win.' I don't think about it. I try not to think about it for one second because it's not about that for me. It's about the actual work I get to do, and the rest of this is sort of the make-believe part."



The Freaky Friday star went on to add that she was in "shock" upon seeing the clip circulate the Internet and cannot recall what happened in the moment.



She said: "Weirdly enough, since the make-believe part is the work, this part is make-believe to me. So, I'm in shock when that happened, and I don't really remember what happened! I love her. We love each other."



The revelation comes just days after Curtis – who won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in the 2022 comedy – insisted that she and Yeoh are "in love" with each other, even though they are both spoken for.



She said: "I love Michelle Yeoh. We love each other. We fell in love with each other. She's married. I met her husband in England, he's lovely. I also have a husband!"