Jamie Oliver says he wants to ban chewing gum in interview, Nathan Hartono 'welcomes' him to Singapore

The video immediately attracted comments highlighting Singapore, where selling and importing chewing gum is banned.

"Singapore [has banned chewing gum], it’s glorious," wrote actor Tom Rooke. "You could eat your dinner from the pavement."

One user from Singapore highlighted the benefits of the ban, writing: "At first, many people were unhappy about the ban. But I still remember those days when you’d sit on a public bus and find chewing gum stuck behind the seats, on lift buttons, and in so many other public places.

"Looking back, I’m glad the measure was introduced. It has definitely helped keep Singapore cleaner and made public spaces much more pleasant for everyone!"

Even Singaporean singer-actor Nathan Hartono has gotten in on the fun with his tongue-in-cheek comment: "Welcome to Singapore."