Jana Nayagan, Indian politician-actor Vijay’s final film, draws huge crowds and delivers strong box office

Jana Nayagan was released on Thursday (Jul 23) and drew huge crowds and celebrations across India. Fans headed to theatres to commemorate its leading star, actor-turned-politician Vijay, who previously announced that the film would be his last as he fully dedicates his time to politics.

Vijay, whose full name is Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in May this year.

According to the news outlet Deccan Herald, a theatre in the Karnataka state of India saw 2,000 fans coming for the movie's first screening.

Other publications in India reported that fans celebrated the opening of Jana Nayagan with fireworks, cake-cutting ceremonies and DJ parties.

Aruna Theatre, one of many cinemas screening Jana Nayagan, offered a glimpse of the celebrations in its halls, where fans cheered as confetti rained down during the film.