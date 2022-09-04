Veteran actress and activist Jane Fonda reveals starting chemotherapy six months ago

Jane Fonda, 84, is battling cancer. The actress, activist and former model took to Instagram on Friday, Sep 2, to make the announcement that she has non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has been on chemotherapy for six months.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” the Grace And Frankie actress wrote.

The Oscar winner further acknowledged her “lucky” position by saying that “I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this”.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” she noted.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me,” she wrote. “One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”