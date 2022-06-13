How did Janice Koh celebrate becoming a French knight? Hint: Not with French food

HOW DID YOU FEEL WHEN YOU FIRST HEARD YOU WERE RECEIVING KNIGHTHOOD?

The official letter from the French Minister for Culture came as a huge surprise. I never expected this honour and felt truly humbled and touched by this gracious gesture from the French government.

WHAT DOES THIS AWARD MEAN TO YOU, PERSONALLY?

Our arts and cultural products reflect who we are and how we see the world. It is a critical means of showcasing our originality and creativity, as well as transmitting stories about ourselves across generations and beyond our shores.

Artistic works that can be experienced and enjoyed by people outside our country are also a subtle yet palpable form of soft power.

This award not only demonstrates that the French recognise the positive impact of the arts on cultural diplomacy, but also that they are proud of their cultural heritage and choose to celebrate those who champion it.

HOW HAVE YOU SPENT YOUR FIRST WEEK AS A KNIGHT?

Feeling extremely grateful and thanking all the people who have sent their congratulations or gifts. It’s been hectic as I only recently completed Project Salome, a Singapore International Festival of Arts production.

So I’m also rushing around doing domestic things like household repairs, and packing to fly off to France!