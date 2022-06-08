Singaporean actress Janice Koh awarded knighthood by French government

She’s a lauded Singapore theatre and TV actress, Crazy Rich Asians’ cast member, former Nominated Member of Parliament, mother of two and as of Monday (Jun 6), officially a French knight.

Multi-hyphenate Janice Koh has added yet another feather to an already overflowing cap after being awarded the title of Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (or Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French government.

The Order of Arts and Letters is an award established in 1957 by France's Minister of Culture to recognise people who have made significant contributions to the arts and literature.