Japan toughens defamation penalties after wrestler Hana Kimura's suicide
Kimura faced bullying and insults on social media in 2020 after appearing on the Netflix show Terrace House, about three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo.

Kyoko Kimura wears a T-shirt with an image of her daughter and wrestler Hana at a press club in Tokyo on May 19, 2021. Japan’s parliament approved tougher penalties for criminal defamation Monday, June 13, 2022 in a move prompted by the bullied wrestler's suicide and that is raising free speech concerns. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

13 Jun 2022 02:58PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 03:03PM)
Japan’s parliament approved tougher penalties for criminal defamation on Monday (Jun 13) in a move prompted by a bullied wrestler's suicide and that is raising free speech concerns.

Parliamentary deliberations on toughening the defamation law began in January after Hana Kimura took her own life at 22.

Kimura faced bullying and insults on social media in 2020 after appearing on the Netflix show Terrace House, about three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo.

Her death in May 2020 triggered a wave of discussion about anonymous bullying and hateful messages.

Kimura’s mother Kyoko, also a famous professional wrestler, was a driving force behind the legal change. She testified to parliament in April and said she has continuously faced insults and accusations of using her daughter’s name to make money.

The amended law will be formally enacted later this year. It will add a prison term of one year with an option of forced labour, and fines of up to 300,000 yen (US$2,220) to convicted violators a change from only short-term detention and fines of less than 10,000 yen (US$74) in the current law.

The legislation was approved by the upper house on Monday after earlier passing in the lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament. Due to the free speech concerns, the law is scheduled to be reviewed by outside experts in three years.

Source: AP/sr

