From Marina Bay Sands to Kampong Glam: Japanese film Magical Secret Tour spotlights Singapore
Starring Kasumi Arimura, Haru Kuroki and Sara Minami, the film follows three women whose lives intersect through a gold-smuggling operation in Singapore.
Singapore landmarks are on the screens again – this time, through the Japanese movie Magical Secret Tour, much of which was filmed in Singapore.
Directed by Chihiro Amano and produced by Asmik Ace Entertainment, the film is inspired by a 2017 gold smuggling case in Japan and is scheduled for domestic release on Jun 19.
The film stars Kasumi Arimura, Haru Kuroki and Sara Minami as three women facing financial difficulties whose lives become intertwined through a gold-smuggling operation in Singapore.
Arimura plays Wakako, a housewife raising two young children who discovers her husband has collapsed and left the family in debt. Kuroki portrays Kiyoe, a part-time researcher struggling with student loans, while Minami plays Mayu, a pregnant cabaret club employee. Drawn together by circumstance, the three find themselves embarking on a risky gold-smuggling scheme in Singapore.
SINGAPORE LANDMARKS ON THE BIG SCREEN
The trailer features numerous recognisable Singapore locations, including Marina Bay Sands, the Central Business District skyline, Merlion Park, Clarke Quay, Robertson Quay and Keong Saik Road.
Other scenes were filmed in Changi Airport, Geylang Serai, Kampong Glam and Little India. Arimura's character was shown staying at Lai Ming Hotel Cosmoland in Geylang, and alongside the other two characters, eating at local establishments and visiting Ishtara Jewellery in Little India.
During a promotional interview with Japanese broadcaster All-Nippon News Network, Arimura recalled taking a fall while filming a running scene in Singapore.
“There was a scene where I was sprinting through the streets of Singapore, and I tripped. I stepped on the hem of my pants and slid over. Everyone came running over,” she said in Japanese.
Amano admitted she initially feared the actress had been seriously injured.
“I thought Arimura had been seriously injured and filming had to stop,” the film director said.
“I just scraped myself a little, but I was totally fine,” Arimura replied with a laugh. “It's really dangerous to suddenly start sprinting at full speed after turning 30.”
In separate videos uploaded by Visit Singapore Japan, Arimura and Kuroki also spoke about their experiences filming in Singapore.
Filmed at Zion Riverside Food Centre, Arimura described the movie as a story about three women brought together through a gold-smuggling operation.
“Each of them is trying so hard that the more earnest they are, the more comical they can seem,” she said. “That can come across as amusing or make you chuckle a little. I wouldn't go so far as to call it a comedy, but I hope the three characters come across as endearing in that way.”
Meanwhile, Kuroki, who was filmed against the backdrop of the Asian Civilisations Museum, spoke enthusiastically about Singapore's food scene.
“Honestly, everything was pretty delicious,” she said. “But laksa!”
The actress said she tried the dish multiple times during filming.
“I tried it at several places, and they all tasted different, which made me wonder, which one is the real laksa? It was very interesting.”
She added that she also enjoyed bak kut teh.
The film arrives as the Singapore Tourism Board continues efforts to attract international productions to film in Singapore.
In a speech at this year's Tourism Industry Conference on May 8, Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Melissa Ow said the agency was looking to “harness the power of film and television” by partnering with international production companies to showcase Singapore's locations and culture on screen.
Projects highlighted by Ow included Ahlan Singapore, an Indonesian romantic film released on Netflix, as well as an ongoing partnership with South Korean production company Mr Romance. The collaboration has resulted in scenes from the upcoming corporate drama Buy King, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho, being filmed in Singapore.