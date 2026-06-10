From Marina Bay Sands to Kampong Glam: Japanese film Magical Secret Tour spotlights Singapore

Singapore landmarks are on the screens again – this time, through the Japanese movie Magical Secret Tour, much of which was filmed in Singapore.

Directed by Chihiro Amano and produced by Asmik Ace Entertainment, the film is inspired by a 2017 gold smuggling case in Japan and is scheduled for domestic release on Jun 19.

The film stars Kasumi Arimura, Haru Kuroki and Sara Minami as three women facing financial difficulties whose lives become intertwined through a gold-smuggling operation in Singapore.

Arimura plays Wakako, a housewife raising two young children who discovers her husband has collapsed and left the family in debt. Kuroki portrays Kiyoe, a part-time researcher struggling with student loans, while Minami plays Mayu, a pregnant cabaret club employee. Drawn together by circumstance, the three find themselves embarking on a risky gold-smuggling scheme in Singapore.