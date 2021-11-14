Japanese pop singer directs episode after recounting ghost fan story to filmmaker Eric Khoo

If you’re a fan of supernatural tales, you’ll want to tune in to the second season of Folklore, which is premiering Nov 14.

Not just for the six original Asian horror stories in the anthology but also this very spooky real-life encounter that inspired the second episode, The Day The Wind Blew.

Interestingly, that very episode is directed by the eternally youthful Japanese pop star Seiko Matsuda, 59, who debut her music career in the 1980s and is one of Japan's all-time favourite singers.