Jared Leto's rep denies sexual misconduct allegations made against the actor-singer

A representative for American actor-musician, Jared Leto, has denied allegations of sexual misconduct following a report on Saturday (Jun 7) on US-based publication AirMail where nine women accused the Suicide Squad actor of inappropriate behaviour, some of which took place when the accusers were underaged.

One anonymous woman, a model and music producer, said in 2006, when she was 16, Leto approached her at a cafe in Los Angeles and grabbed her arm. At the time, he was seated with actress Ashley Olsen, 19, whom he was rumoured to be dating.

“I looked down and it was Jared Leto,” the woman said. “We had a quick conversation, and he got my number.”

She added that a few days later, Leto called her home in the middle of the night and invited her to a party he was hosting at his house. She said the calls kept coming in over the next three weeks “always at 1, 2, 3am", even though she had declined the invite. She said the conversations "turned sexual".

Former model Laura La Rue, 33, also recounted a similar encounter with Leto in 2008, when she was 16 as well. She shared with Airmail that she met Leto at an animal rights benefit held at a private residence in Beverly Hills, where he was “watching her so intensely”. At that time, Leto was 36. He is now 53.

Rue added that on a separate visit, Leto walked out of a room completely naked.

In response, Leto’s representative denied La Rue’s claims, stating: “Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms La Rue later applied to work as Mr Leto’s personal assistant, further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any of their interactions.”

La Rue, however, has denied applying for said position.

In response to the AirMail report, Leto’s representative has stated that “all of the allegations are expressly denied". The actor himself has not publicly responded.

Jared Leto is also the front man of American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars. The group performed at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2024.