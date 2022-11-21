Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank dies aged 49

Actor Jason David Frank, known for his role as as the Green Ranger in the Power Rangers superhero franchise, has died age 49.

Entertainment website TMZ reported his death on Sunday (Nov 20), citing his representative Justine Hunt.

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," she said.

"He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."

No cause of death was reported.