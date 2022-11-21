Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank dies aged 49
Actor Jason David Frank, known for his role as as the Green Ranger in the Power Rangers superhero franchise, has died age 49.
Entertainment website TMZ reported his death on Sunday (Nov 20), citing his representative Justine Hunt.
"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," she said.
"He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed."
No cause of death was reported.
Frank portrayed the character of Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise since 1993, becoming one of the iconic faces of the franchise.
First appearing as the Green Ranger as part of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, his character also became the White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger.
He also competed in mixed martial arts, making his professional debut in 2010.
“Once a ranger, always a ranger," tweeted Austin St John, who starred alongside Frank in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as the Red Ranger.
Amy Jo Johnson, who portrayed the character of Kimberly Hart - the Pink Ranger and Frank's character's love interest in the series - described Frank as "beautiful and truly unique".
"My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend," she said in an Instagram post on Monday.
Walter Jones, who played the Black Ranger alongside St John, Frank and Johnson, told TMZ that the actor was "an inspiration to so many people".
"Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our shares of ups and downs but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one. My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him," said Jones.
He added that Frank would be "dearly missed".
"RIP my brother from another mother Jason David Frank," said his training partner and fellow mixed martial artist Mike Bronzoulis in a Facebook post on Sunday.