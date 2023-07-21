Aquaman hosts Shark Week: Jason Momoa fronts new Discovery shows with feeding frenzies, junkie sharks

Viewers will get to see rare sharks off the coast of South Africa, examine deadly shark attacks off the posh beaches of Egypt’s Red Sea and investigate whether sharks in Florida waters are getting high on cocaine.

The week kicks off with a sort of nautical nod to Jackass. Researchers in the show Belly Of The Beast: Feeding Frenzy try to reproduce a great white shark feeding frenzy by building a life-sized dead whale carcass decoy.

They put veteran Shark Week biologist Dr Austin Gallagher and cameras inside the cavity – along with 200 pounds of chum and 50 gallons of blood – and hope it can make dozens of sharks go mad. Then they try it at night.

“There are a few moments during the show where I was pretty freaked out,” Gallagher told the AP. “There’s a healthy respect there and I don’t want that ever to go away because I know what these animals are capable of.”

Cocaine Sharks, which premieres Wednesday, examines whether the occasional bricks of cocaine abandoned by drug smugglers effect shark behavior. ”I'm basically looking for something really weird and out of the ordinary," says the lead scientist, Tom Hird, in the programme.

It shows a swarm of lemon sharks going a bit insane over floating bales of faux cocaine and later we see how fish powder mimics the dopamine response that cocaine might give to junkie sharks. “Hopefully people enjoy the show as much as they enjoy the title,” Hird said.