Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum team up to support Zoe Kravitz for her Batman premiere

The Batman star Zoe Kravitz has the support of not one but two leading – not to mention, hunky – men in her life.

Both Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum were on their way to attend the film premiere of the latest Batman flick, where Kravitz plays Catwoman, and commemorated the moment with a few snapshots. They hammed it up for the camera in one of the shots, with Tatum sticking out his tongue and both men showing “rock on” signs.

Aquaman star Momoa posted those shots on Instagram on Tuesday (Mar 1), which he captioned: “CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally @thebatman premiere.”

Momoa also went on to mention that he was “beyond proud” of her in his post.

The 33-year-old Kravitz and Magic Mike star Tatum have been romantically linked since 2021 after the two started working on the former's directorial debut film. They’ve been spotted going on dates in New York City and were also seen leaving the Met Gala together in September 2021 after walking the red carpet separately.

When asked about their relationship, Kravitz revealed to Elle last month that she was simply “happy”.

As for Momoa, the Game Of Thrones actor was married to Kravitz’s mum, Lisa Bonet, before they ended their relationship in January. In a statement announcing their split, Momoa said that “the love between (them) carries on” and that they will continue to support each other.

Kravitz stars alongside Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed, The Batman, which opens in Singapore on Mar 3.