Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

The actor said they were announcing their split in order to go about their lives "with dignity and honesty”.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

A joint statement posted on Aquaman star Jason Momoa’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, said that he and his wife, Lisa Bonet, were parting ways. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

13 Jan 2022 12:59PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 12:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

A joint statement posted on the Aquaman star's Instagram page on Wednesday (Jan 12) said that he and his wife were parting ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception,” the post said, adding that they were announcing the split so “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty”.

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby's daughters on The Cosby Show and its spinoff, A Different World, was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz. Momoa got famous after playing Khal Drogo on the HBO series, Game Of Thrones. 

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Place plaster in the footer bottom section:

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us