Jason Momoa joins cast of Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow as alien bounty hunter Lobo

Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow. The 45-year-old actor – who previously played Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe – is set to play the alien bounty hunter in the upcoming movie.

Momoa – who led the Aquaman film franchise between 2016 and 2023 – previously admitted that he would relish the opportunity to play Lobo one day.

The movie star said during the press tour for The Lost Kingdom: "So Lobo was ... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favourite, and I always wanted to play Lobo. Because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role'.

"I mean, listen, if they call and ask me to play him, it's a, 'F*** yeah!' I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there. But if they call me (and) ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there."

The Hollywood star actually confirmed his casting by reposting the quote on his Instagram account, and captioning the comments: "They called."