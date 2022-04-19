Jason Momoa in talks to star in Minecraft live-action movie

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to appear in another big-name franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the 42-year-old leading man is in final negotiations to star in the live-action Minecraft movie based on the popular video game.

The Dune actor will reunite with the sci-fi film’s producers, Mary Parent and Roy Lee, who will also produce the Minecraft film. Jared Hess, who worked on Napoleon Dynamite, will direct the project, added THR.

The project has been in development for several years and has had other directors attached to it, namely Shawn Levy of Stranger Things and Free Guy fame and Rob McElhenney, star of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Minecraft, the game, was created by Sweden’s Mojang Studios and released in 2011. Players use blocks to create buildings, tools and structures and they have to find resources to build the Minecraft world.

Momoa’s next outing as the superhero Aquaman is in the sequel, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, scheduled for release in March 2023.