Jay Chou to play at Australian Open, will donate million dollar prize money to charity if he wins

It is no secret that Jay Chou is obsessed with tennis. Just check out his Instagram, where the Mandopop King regularly shares about his tennis journey.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Jan 12), Chou surprised fans when he announced that he would be “competing” at the Australian Open.

He also added that if he wins, he will donate the entire A$1 million (S$862,500) prize money to charity.

Before anyone starts picturing Chou lifting a Grand Slam trophy besides the greats, let’s clarify. He is participating in the tennis tournament's special exhibition event called 1 Point Slam, a fast-paced, winner-takes-all format where a single point decides the match.

Yes, one point only.

Designed to inject fun into the tournament, 1 Point Slam is meant to attract younger audiences to the sport.