Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan are expecting baby number 3

Mandopop star Jay Chou and wife Hannan Quinlivan will soon be saying hello to baby number three. Chou shared a photo of himself and a visibly pregnant Quinlivan on Instagram on Wednesday (Jan 19). He tagged his model-actress wife and included the hashtag #arrivingsoon.

It appears the couple had initially planned to keep the pregnancy a secret until Quinlivan gave birth but that fell through when Taiwanese media reported the news earlier that day.

Chou, who just turned 43 on Jan 18, wrote: “I originally wanted to make the announcement after the birth, but I didn’t think we could hide it.”

He added that the pregnancy was “the most beautiful present ever”.