Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan are expecting baby number 3
The couple initially had plans to keep the pregnancy a secret – “but I didn’t think we could hide it”, said the Mandopop star.
Mandopop star Jay Chou and wife Hannan Quinlivan will soon be saying hello to baby number three. Chou shared a photo of himself and a visibly pregnant Quinlivan on Instagram on Wednesday (Jan 19). He tagged his model-actress wife and included the hashtag #arrivingsoon.
It appears the couple had initially planned to keep the pregnancy a secret until Quinlivan gave birth but that fell through when Taiwanese media reported the news earlier that day.
Chou, who just turned 43 on Jan 18, wrote: “I originally wanted to make the announcement after the birth, but I didn’t think we could hide it.”
He added that the pregnancy was “the most beautiful present ever”.
Quinlivan, who is 28, had gone to great lengths to keep the news under wraps. In a recent photo she posted for Chou’s birthday, she was seen wearing an oversized jacket, which conveniently hid her baby bump.
Numerous celebrities, including Van Ness Vu, Shawn Yue and Blackie Chen, have posted congratulatory notes for the couple.
Chou and Quinlivan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Jan 17. They have two other children, Hathaway and Romeo.