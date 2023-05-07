Meeting of Kings: Jacky Cheung surprises Jay Chou at latter’s HK concert rehearsal
The Singapore Mandopop singer quickly shared a snap with the iconic singer on Instagram.
Mandopop King Jay Chou, who is in Hong Kong for his seven-night sold out concert got a visit from a very special guest during rehearsals on May 4.
Heavenly King Jacky Cheung surprised Chou at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, and like an enthused fan, the latter quickly took to Instagram to share a snap with the iconic singer.
"The God of Songs paid me a visit. It was such a surprise. Thank you brother Jacky for your support, I will perform well!" wrote Chou.
The concert, which kicks off tonight, is part of Chou’s Carnival World Tour.
WHEN THE GOD OF SONGS MEETS THE MANDOPOP KING
The post attracted 75K likes in an hour as well as a flood of messages from fans expressing delight at the meeting of Asian pop royalty.
There were comments like “The meeting of the Two God of Songs” and "My idol and my idol's idol".
Many also said that seeing them together reminded them of Chou’s hit Listen To Mother’s Words, which waxed lyrical on the influence Cheung had on his interest in pop music, and urged the stars to collaborate again soon.
The pair go way back.
When Chou first debuted as a songwriter, he wrote the song Suan Ming for Cheung in 2001.
In 2020, they collaborated again on Waiting For The Wind And Rain To Pass, which was dedicated to the medical workers battling COVID-19.
Cheung is now preparing to embark on his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour, which kicks off in Macau in June, followed by Singapore, where he will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a record nine nights from July 14.
Tickets to his sold-out shows, yes, all nine of them, were snapped up within hours.
His previous A Classic Tour was staged in Singapore, in 2017 and 2018.
This story was originally published in 8Days.