Jay Chou to Malaysian soccer fans: ‘I can postpone my concert, it's not a problem’

Just when you thought that soccer fever is over, Malaysian football fans are getting heated over Mandopop king Jay Chou’s upcoming concert on Jan 15 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The stadium happens to be the Malaysian national football team’s home ground where the team will be playing against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF).

Though the stadium has a capacity of 87,411, only 59,000 tickets will be made available for the match as the remaining seats have been cordoned off for the stage setup of the Taiwanese star’s concert.

The reduced seating capacity drew ire from soccer fans who have taken to Chou’s Instagram to express their displeasure.

“This is a football stadium, not a concert stadium. Stadium Shah Alam is empty, why not hold events there? No one would complain if it was held there,” wrote a soccer fan.

Another pointed out, “Because of your concert, Bukit Jalil stadium is losing 21,000 fans this Saturday.”