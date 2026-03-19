Mandopop star Jay Chou to release new album on Mar 25

The title track comes with a nearly seven-minute cinematic music video that combines animation and large-scale visual elements. The video is set to premiere in theatres on Mar 24 where media and fans will be invited to experience the project ahead of the album's official release.

The title Children Of The Sun comes from a personal anecdote involving fellow Mandopop legend Jacky Cheung.

During Chou’s 2023 concerts in Hong Kong, Cheung jokingly gave him the nickname after noticing that rainy weather before his shows would clear just in time for each performance. Cheung later sent Chou a handwritten note and mangoes with the phrase.

Chou said that the gesture “brought sunshine to his heart”, and jokingly said he would “claim the title”. The name eventually became the inspiration for the album’s title.

Leading up to the release, Chou will drop a series of teasers from now until Mar 23, offering previews of the album’s sound and visuals. Each song will explore different artistic styles, while capturing the idea of “sunlight” in various forms across the album.