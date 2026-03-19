Mandopop star Jay Chou to release new album on Mar 25
The announcement comes after a surprise release of the album’s first teaser on Chou’s Instagram page on Wednesday (Mar 18).
Mandopop star Jay Chou will release his 16th studio album, Children Of The Sun, on Mar 25.
The upcoming record marks Chou’s first full-length album in more than three years. It will feature 12 new songs, along with a bonus track titled Christmas Star, bringing the total to 13 tracks.
The title track comes with a nearly seven-minute cinematic music video that combines animation and large-scale visual elements. The video is set to premiere in theatres on Mar 24 where media and fans will be invited to experience the project ahead of the album's official release.
The title Children Of The Sun comes from a personal anecdote involving fellow Mandopop legend Jacky Cheung.
During Chou’s 2023 concerts in Hong Kong, Cheung jokingly gave him the nickname after noticing that rainy weather before his shows would clear just in time for each performance. Cheung later sent Chou a handwritten note and mangoes with the phrase.
Chou said that the gesture “brought sunshine to his heart”, and jokingly said he would “claim the title”. The name eventually became the inspiration for the album’s title.
Leading up to the release, Chou will drop a series of teasers from now until Mar 23, offering previews of the album’s sound and visuals. Each song will explore different artistic styles, while capturing the idea of “sunlight” in various forms across the album.
Chou shared that the album came together gradually as he "slowed down [his] pace of life", explaining that he preferred to write and record when inspiration struck rather than rushing the process.
“Just because my last album was in 2022 doesn’t mean I spent three or four years writing this one,” he shared with fans on social media.
Children Of The Sun will be released worldwide across all digital platforms on Mar 25, with a global physical release set to follow on Apr 10 through Universal Music Group.