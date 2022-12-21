Less magic show, more singing: Unhappy Jay Chou fans blast singer on social media after his concert

There were harsher comments seen on the singer’s Instagram post: “If your heart is not in it, don’t do it. For the sake of money, you’re willing to hold concerts with such standards. Can your conscience take it?”

On the same Instagram post, a fan highlighted that there were more complaints on Chinese social media platform Little Red Book, including that Chou barely sang and when he did, he couldn’t hit the high notes and his voice was overpowered by the music.

Other concertgoers compared Chou's professionalism with that of other singers. "Previously, I attended Jacky Cheung's concert and he said, 'I don't invite guests because I know the fans are here for me'," commented one fan. "Looking at tonight's show, can you say with a clear conscience that you sang for at least an hour?"

MORE UNHAPPINESS

Attendees also weren’t happy with their complimentary light sticks that were supposed to change colours in sync with the music. According to some fans, they were of inferior quality and failed to light up.