Website woes, hours-long wait mar opening sale for Jay Chou Singapore concert tickets

“I experienced a variety of errors from my cards being declined, to timeouts, to the screen not even loading and getting stuck,” one fan Ang Kaiwen told CNA Lifestyle. He tried buying tickets online from 9am to 11.30am and eventually had to settle for tickets that were not his first choice.

Multiple listings for the tickets have also begun appearing on Carousell, with one listing jacking up the price for seats closest to the stage from S$392 to S$750. These prime tickets have been sold out on Ticketek.

The concert organiser released a statement on Facebook late Thursday afternoon that Ticketek was "facing technical issues and we had to slow down sales so as to resolve these issues". "You might experience having to wait and we are doing our best to transact as many bookings as possible. We would like to thank fans for your support and patience and are very sorry," G.H.Y Culture & Media wrote.



It also said ticket sales have resumed, although the apology post attracted similar complaints about a glitchy experience.



"The website is the same, still lousy unable to cart out!! I have been trying since 8+ in the morning," one fan commented at 7pm on Thursday.



Another quipped: "It happens every time there is a Jay Chou concert, nobody foresee that?"