Jay Chou, Stephen Chow coming together for 'collab of the century'

Fans of Jay Chou and Stephen Chow, brace yourselves as the Mandopop king and Hong Kong’s comedy king are getting together for a collaboration.

Yes, Chow's agency has confirmed rumours of a collaboration, saying the stars are “indeed in talks” but cannot yet make an announcement.

Chows parked rumours of a collaboration when he posted a pic of himself enjoying a glass of red wine, while listening to Chou’s album Greatest Work Of Art on Tuesday (Mar 7).