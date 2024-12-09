Rapper Jay-Z accused of raping teen with Diddy in civil suit: Court filing

Musician and producer Jay-Z was accused in a lawsuit submitted Sunday (Dec 8) of raping a 13-year-old with hip-hop star Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the year 2000, court documents show, claims denied by Jay-Z.

An updated complaint in a civil case against Combs alleges that Jay-Z, whose name is Shawn Carter, and Combs raped the girl at an after party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.

"Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the after party, but did nothing to stop the assault," the complaint reads.

"Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice."

Jay-Z had originally been identified in the complaint as "Celebrity A", the update lawsuit states, accusing Carter of filing a "frivolous" counter suit.

The plaintiff is not identified in the lawsuit.

Jay-Z fired back at the lawyer bringing the case, accusing him of being a "deplorable human".

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are," said a statement published on X by Jay-Z's label Roc Nation.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Carter, 55, is a billionaire record producer and entrepreneur who started out as a rapper and is now married to superstar Beyonce.

Buzbee, the lawyer bringing the action against Jay-Z, told AFP "the pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court".

Rapper Combs, known as "Diddy", has separately been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs, 55, sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fuelled sex parties using threats and violence.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his criminal trial is currently slated to begin on May 5, 2025.

Combs has also faced a massive wave of suits promised by lawyers including Texas attorney Buzbee, who said in October that more than 100 alleged victims were planning legal action against him.