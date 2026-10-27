American rapper Jay-Z to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show in February, the National Football League announced on Monday (Oct 26).

The show at the NFL championship game is the most-coveted showcase in the world of music. US television ratings for the halftime performance often top 100 million viewers and rank higher than the audience for the game itself.

Iconic artistes including the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Madonna, Prince and Bruce Springsteen have taken the Super Bowl stage over the years. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny headlined the show at the last Super Bowl.

Next year's Super Bowl will take place on Feb 14 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on Walt Disney's ABC and ESPN television networks and will stream on Disney+ and the ESPN app.